Communal forces conspiring to create unrest in Telangana: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao alleged that communal forces were conspiring to create unrest in Telangana. Indulging in cheap politics, the forces were also conspiring to pollute Telangana history by misinterpreting it. “Anti-progressive forces are rough in the country. Some of the forces are trying to create unrest in the state for their selfish gains. Telangana always be peaceful and rich but not violence and unrest.

Unfortunately, the forces are also trying to misinterpret the September 17 episode, which is a classic symbol for national integrity, he alleged and called upon the people to be alert about communal forces”. Rama Rao made these comments while addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag as part of national integration day celebrations held at the Collectorate office in Sircilla on Saturday.

On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad state was merged into the Indian union. On the occasion of 75 years of Hyderabad state merger, the sacrifices of the great leaders, who played a vital role in motivating the people to continue agitation for liberation of Hyderabad state, were remembered. As a result, Telangana society had moved to democracy from autocracy, the Minister said and remembered that the entire society had participated in the agitation.

Hyderabad state, which had been continued as a separate state from 1948 to 1956, was forcefully merged with Andhra on the pretext of reorganization. Even at the time of merger, Hyderabad people had worried about their future. As worried by them, Telangana people faced severe hardships in united Andhra Pradesh.

To bail out the people from troubles, The Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao waged agitation for a separate state by mobilizing all sections of the society and achieved Telangana by continuing a rigorous agitation for 14 years. Now, the Telangana state has become a torchbearer to the entire country by registering tremendous growth within a span of eight years. Compared to earlier, a lot of changes were taken place and the entire country was looking at Telangana. Per capita income of the state was far ahead than that of the country, the Minister informed.

Stating that Telangana has reached to a position to provide food to the nation, he opined that it was materialized only because of the construction of Kaleshwaram and others projects. State has achieved tremendous growth in the health and education sectors. All these were materialized only because of able leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. On the occasion, Rama Rao felicitated freedom fighters. Interacting with freedom fighters, the Minister enquired about troubles faced by them during freedom fight and Telangana armed struggle.