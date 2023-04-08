| Si Exam Passes Off Peacefully On First Day In Warangal

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Warangal CP AV Ranganath inspecting the SI exam centre in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Warangal: The first day of the final written exam for the selection of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector of Police passed off peacefully here on Saturday.

While hall tickets were issued to 14,387 candidates, 13,756 appeared for the first paper held from 10 am to 1 pm, and 13,704 appeared for the second paper held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The exam was held at five centres, and candidates from erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts appeared for the exam. Helpdesks were set up by the police at railway stations, bus stations and main junctions to help the candidates locate and reach the exam centres.

Warangal CP AV Ranganath along with trainee IPS Ankit Kumar inspected a few centres.