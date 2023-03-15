Telangana: Six SIs transferred under Warangal commissionerate

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath has issued orders transferring six Sub-Inspectors of Police
Warangal: Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath has issued orders transferring six Sub-Inspectors of Police on Wednesday.
While N Venkateshwarlu was transferred to Vangara police station from Vacancy Reserve (VR), S Mounika from Vangara PS sent to VR. M Mahender working at the Matwada police station was transferred to Mulkanur PS, while A Praveen Kumar was sent to VR from Mulkanur PS. Meanwhile, both Subedari SI B Anitha and Jangaon SI N Jeenath were sent to VR.