Siblings die of heart stroke in a gap of three hours in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:19 AM, Mon - 9 May 22

Mancherial: In a tragic incident, a man died of heart stroke after noticing body of his brother who also died of cardiac arrest, in Luxettipet town on Monday.

Sources said that the deceased persons were Gajula Bhaskar Goud (47) from Luxettipet town and his brother Srinivas Goud (55) of Jagtial district. They were businessmen by profession.

Bhaskar Goud died of a heart attack while he was jogging in the morning around 5 am. On learning about this incident, his elder brother Srinivas arrived at Luxettipet at 8 am. He was shocked and collapsed on seeing the body. He was rushed to a hospital in Dharmpur. Doctors declared he was brought dead.

Family members of both Srinivas and Bhaskar were devastated to lose the siblings in a gap of three hours. They wept inconsolably. Locals said that the death could not break the bond of brothers. The incident went viral on social media platforms.

