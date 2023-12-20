Siddipet Collector vows to support his gunman’s family

The Collector visited his gunman's home on Wednesday and comforted Naresh's parents Akula Ramulu and Lakshmi
Siddipet: Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has assured to support the family members of his gunman Akula Naresh (35), who shot himself to death after killing his wife and two children at his residence in Ramuipatla of Chinna Kodur mandal on December 15.
The Collector visited his home on Wednesday and comforted Naresh’s parents Akula Ramulu and Lakshmi. He has garlanded the portrait of Naresh and his family members. Patil has said that the incident left him in shock.
The Collector has asked the Chinna Kodur SI to fasttrack the investigation into the suicide.