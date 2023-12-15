| Siddipet Collectors Gunman Shoots Wife Two Children And Self To Death

Siddipet: Collector’s gunman shoots wife, two children and self to death

Naresh, 35, his wife Chaitanya (30), daughter Rishitha (5) and son Revanth (6) died on the spot. Based on preliminary inquiry, the police said Naresh was found to be in serious financial trouble.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:45 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: AR Constable Akula Naresh, who was working as the gunman of the Siddipet District Collector, allegedly shot his wife, and two children dead with his service revolver. He then shot himself to death.

The incident happened at his native village of Ramunipatla village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet on Friday morning.

Naresh is a 2013 batch Constable.