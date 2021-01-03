Siddipet eyes for top spot in Swachh Survekshan rankings

To sensitise women on the importance of keeping the premises clean, a ‘Rangoli’ competition was conducted on Swachh Survekshan in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon the citizens, officials and elected representatives to put a collective effort to ensure Siddipet tops Swachh Survekshan rankings in 2021.

To sensitise women on the importance of keeping the premises clean, a ‘Rangoli’ competition was conducted on Swachh Survekshan in Siddipet on Sunday. Harish Rao impressed upon the women to keep their house and surroundings clean, hygienic and to shun plastics. He said women can play a great role in improving cleanliness in the town.

Rao suggested the people to participate in the Swachh Survekshan ranking survey to share their opinions. He went around the Rangoli competition and had a discussion with the participants before presenting awards to the women who won the competitions on this occasion.

