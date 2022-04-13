Siddipet: Harish distributes Kalyana Lakshmi, CMRF cheques to 135 beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting a cheque to a beneficiary in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth over Rs 1.35 crore to 135 beneficiaries from Siddipet Urban and Chinna Kodur Mandals on Wednesday. The Minister has also handed over Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 22.5 lakhs to 79 beneficiaries in Siddipet.

Addressing the beneficiaries on this occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has come up with these schemes with the objective to provide some relief to the poor and needy. Suggesting them to use the opportunity to lay a strong base for their family programme, Rao said that they will always be there to support the people who were in serious need. He has asked them to deposit the cheques in their bank accounts without any delay.

Later, the Minister has participated in Beerappa festival at Gonepally and Khammarapally villages in Chinna Kodur Mandal.

