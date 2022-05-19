Siddipet: Harish Rao announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to family of deceased health worker

Published Date - 08:48 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

File Photo

Siddipet: Expressing shock over the death of an ANM, Ramadugu Renuka, who died in a road accident in Siddipet district on Thursday, Health Minister T Harish Rao has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia, and an outsourcing job for her husband in the health department.

The victim was Ramadugu Renuka (38) of the Ladanur village of Maddur Mandal. Renuka was proceeding on a two-wheeler when she met with an accident at Banda Nagaram in the same Mandal and died on the spot.

In an immediate response, Harish Rao has assured support for the education of her two children. Rao has asked Additional Collector Muzammil Khan to extend all the support to the family.

