Siddipet: Man steals ambulance, injured after ramming vehicle into divider while fleeing

Ashok, a resident of Rebarthi in Maddur mandal, allegedly stole the ambulance and sped off towards Hyderabad on the Rajiv Rahadhari.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 08:25 PM

Siddipet: In a dramatic turn of events, a man, Pallepu Ashok, who allegedly stole a private ambulance, met with an accident on the Rajiv Rahadhari near Duddeda on Wednesday afternoon.

Naveen, a resident of Kondapak, who was operating an ambulance had parked the vehicle on the premises of a private hospital in Siddipet town on Wednesday. Ashok, a resident of Rebarthi in Maddur mandal, allegedly stole the ambulance and sped off towards Hyderabad on the Rajiv Rahadhari. When he reached the toll plaza located at Duddeda, he had realised that he could be nabbed there. He took a ‘U” turn and proceeded towards Siddipet again. However, while driving at high speed, he lost control and rammed the vehicle into a road divider.

Ashok sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to the Siddipet government hospital in another vehicle. The stolen ambulance was completely damaged in the accident. The entire episode happened in less than an hour after Ashok stole the vehicle.

Police have registered a case.