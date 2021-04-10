Siddipet: Paddy yield to double in this Yasangi season

Production expected to rise to 7.08 lakh tonnes against 3.25 lakh tonne in last year in Siddipet

Siddipet: The paddy production in the district is expected to increase to 7.08 lakh tonnes this Yasangi season from previous season’s 3.25 lakh tonnes as area under paddy cultivation increased to 2.83 lakh acres from previous Yasangi season’s 1.62 lakh acres (2019-20). Though the area under paddy cultivation has increased by 74 per cent in the Yasangi 2020-21, compared previous year’s Yasangi, the expected increase in paddy production is set to go up by 117 per cent compared to previous year’s corresponding crop period.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer Sravan Kumar said availability of abundant water in all parts of Siddipet district, has boosted the paddy cultivation in the district which would result in a higher crop production. “There were no incidents of crops withering out and there was no short supply of water to crops in any part of the district”, he said.

Yasangi outdoes Vaanakalam

The paddy cultivation in the 2020-21 Yasangi season recorded an increase when compared to the 2020-21 Vaanakalam season. While the farmers in Siddipet district cultivated paddy in 2.29 lakh acres in the 2020-21 Vaanakalam season, it area under paddy cultivation went upto to 2.83 lakh acres recording more than 53,000 acres jump in 2020-21 Yasangi season. In 2019-20 Vaanakalam season, the paddy cultivation was taken up in 1.33 lakh acres.

With the State government filling majority of tanks and also releasing water into various streams by pumping water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Siddipet district this year, the overall crop cultivation area too has increased significantly. The total area under cultivation comprising all crops during the 2019-20 Yasangi was just 2.34 lakh acres, which has increased to 3.34 lakh acres the ongoing Yasangi season including paddy cultivation in about 2.83 lakh acres. The district administration is setting up paddy procurement centres across the district to purchase the paddy from farmers without any hurdles.

