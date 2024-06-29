Term of Justice P C Ghose Commission extended by two months

The Commission, which was expected to submit its report by June 30, is in fact, halfway through its inquiry process.

29 June 2024

File photo of Justice P C Ghose.

Hyderabad: The term of the judicial commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has been extended by two months. This commission is investigating the construction of the Medigadda and two barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Commission, which was expected to submit its report by June 30, is in fact, halfway through its inquiry process. The commission had completed the preliminary exercise of information gathering from the individuals and agencies concerned involved in the planning and construction of the barrages. It had collected affidavits from the engineering officials who all had deposed before the commission. It is going to conduct public hearing as part of the programme from July first week.

In view of the arduous task the commission has before it, the government has extended its term from July 1 to August 31.