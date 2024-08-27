Siddipet police nab two burglars looting temples

Chinnakodur police nabbed a two-member burglar gang, who had been looting gold ornaments from temples, at Ibrahimnagar on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 12:41 AM

Police are producing accused before media at Chinnakodur in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

The police seized 7.5 tulas of gold ornaments, 1.82 kgs of silver crown and other silver ornaments, and two two-wheelers from them.

The accused were Bodasu Yadagiri (35) and Vallepu Shekhar (19), both residents of Siddipet district.

Another person Komire Srinivas (30), who was part of the gang, was absconding The trio was at least involved in 20 temple thefts across the Siddipet district.