Siddipet to get MCHRD Regional Training Centre

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet district will soon have a new Regional Training Centre of Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Gachibowli.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Director General MCHRD Harpreet Singh will inaugurate the facility on the premises of Government Degree College Siddipet. Though the MCHRD was having regional training centres in all the 10 erstwhile district headquarters, Siddipet is the first district to get the facility among the newly created districts in the State. The MCRHRD will conduct training programmes for employees and under-training staff at these regional centres.

