Harish dares Revanth Reddy to debate on promises

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 24 April 2024, 04:17 PM

BRS Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar is submiting his nomination for the constituency in Sangareddy on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has vowed to resign as an MLA if the Congress government implemented eight of the promises made during the Assembly election campaign by August 15. He challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to a debate at the Martyr’s Memorial on the Assembly premises on Friday on the same issue.

Speaking to news reporters in Sangareddy on Wednesday, Rao said the BRS was taking the responsibility to force the government to implement the promises made by the Congress Party during the election campaign. Revanth Reddy was tense that the Congress graph was going down as he had failed to keep his electoral promises, Harish Rao said, adding that Revanth Reddy had promised to quit politics if he lost the Kodangal assembly election in 2018. He lost the election but did quit politics as said.

Now, he had promised to implement the loan waiver on December 9, but had not kept even after four and a half months. When he sensed that the people were turning against Congress, Revanth Reddy was promising in the name of gods, setting another deadline on August 15.

Asking the Chief Minister to implement the loan waiver, the Rs.2,500 Mahalakshmi scheme assistance for women, one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi, Rs.15,000 per acre under Rythu Bharosa, Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy, Rs.12,000 for agricultural labourers, enhanced Aasara pensions and honorarium to the unemployed, Harish Rao said he would resign if this was done without delays.

Earlier, he accompanied BRS Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar, who submitted his nomination on Wednesday.