Hyderabad: Techie dies after falling into water sump

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: In a freak accident, a software professional died after slipping into a water sump at a PG hostel in Gachibowli.

The victim has been identified as Shaik Akmal Sufuyan (25), who worked with a private company and stayed at Shanmukh Men’s PG hostel, Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli.

On Sunday, morning, the techie returned from the market and was heading to his room when he slipped into a sump that was kept open and died, said Raidurgam police.

In a video captured by the surveillance cameras installed in the building, Akmal is seen entering into the building and after taking a few steps slipped into the water sump which is more than 10 feet deep.

A child is seen informing about the incident to a man who tried to peep inside the sump but on not finding anything and eventually ignored it.

However, the hostel inmates got suspicious and checked the closed circuit footage and noticed Akmal had slipped inside.

The CC camera footage of the incident somehow made its way to various social media platforms and within no time, it went viral. The body of the software engineer was later retrieved and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

A case is registered against the hostel manager, K Madhusudhan Reddy for being negligent and is under investigation.