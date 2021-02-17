Siddipet: Water from Ranganayaka Sagar released for the first time

Water was being released from the project for the first time since its inauguration in April 2020

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the area under cultivation in the State had increased to 50 lakh acre during Yasangi for the first time only because Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao ensured the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Saying that the area under cultivation hardly used to cross 20 lakh acres before Telangana State was formed, Rao has said the entire credit goes to the Chief Minister.

Talking to news reporters after releasing water for Yasangi crop from Ranganayaka Sagar project, which is a part of KLIS, at Chandlapur near Siddipet, Rao said water was being released from the project for the first time since its inauguration in April 2020.

Saying that water was released to make the Chief Minister’s birthday a special occasion, Rao has said that they will release irrigation water till the last acre.

He has said that the water will benefit Siddipet, Husnabad and Siricialla Assembly Constituencies.

Earlier, Rao has planted a sapling at Narsapur Junction in Siddipet town as part of Koti Vruksha Archana on the occasion of Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday. He has also inaugurated a mega-blood donation camp organised in Siddipet town.

The Minister has participated in multiple programmes organised to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday in Siddipet on Wednesday. Later, Rao has also cut a massive cake in Gajwel Constituency to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister.

