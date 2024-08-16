Siddipet women to celebrate Rakhi in eco-friendly way

Women in Siddipet to celebrate 'Rakhi festival' in an eco-friendly way this year with rakhis made of flowers, leaves, nuts, papers and other eco-friendly materials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 August 2024, 07:11 PM

Siddipet: Setting a model to follow, women in Siddipet are all set to celebrate the rakhi festival in an eco-friendly way this year as the district panchayat department is encouraging them to make rakhis with flowers, leaves, nuts, papers and other eco-friendly materials.

District Panchayat Officer Devaki Devi, who came up with the idea, asked the panchayat secretaries of 499-gram panchayats to organise eco-friendly rakhi making sessions with SHG women and other enthusiastic women in their respective villages.

Devaki Devi organised a similar programme in some 10-gram panchayats during the rakhi last year which received an overwhelming response.

Devi also organised a training session for some enthusiastic women and displayed the rakhis during this year’s Independence Day celebrations, attracting the attention of everyone. The women tied eco-friendly rakhis to BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Collector Manu Chowdary, and many others.

To cover as many women as possible on this festival day, Devi also spoke to the district educational officer suggesting him to conduct such rakhi-making sessions in all the schools so that the girls students will tie rakhis to their brothers made with eco-friendly materials.

Speaking to Telangana Today, she said that the traditional rakhi makers used a lot of plastic and other non-degradable materials which would remain in the soil for many years. To protect the soil, Devi said that she decided to launch the campaign.

Devi further said that the women would love to make rakhis with their own hands and tie them to their brothers which was making their campaign a success. Devi also made all the gram panchayats to buy steel banks besides making MNERGS women to make eco-friendly plates with Moduga leaves.