Signed building plan not must for home loans in TS

Published: 12:33 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: In a major relief, the State government has issued orders instructing financial institutions not to insist on a signed building plan copy for processing loans for houses being constructed on individual residential plots that measure up to 500 square metres.

The institutions can check the ‘post verification status’ of the application by scanning the QR code printed on the registration certificate or the building permit order.

The orders came in the wake of Telangana State Building Permission and Approval and Self-certification System (TS-bPASS) introduced to provide hassle-free building permissions and layout approvals to citizens across the State. The Act came into effect from November 16, 2020. Under the system, building permissions are issued in three categories — instant registration, instant approval and single window.

For those applying under the instant registration for construction of ground or ground-plus-one floor in plot size up to 75 square yards, no building permission is required. The applicant, however, needs to register online with a token amount of Rs 1, duly self-certifying his title, size of the plot and floors. It shall not require a completion certification or occupancy certificate.

Similarly, applications of those applying under the instant approval for a plot size up to 500 square metres and height up to 10 metres will be processed through an online-based self-certification system in accordance with the respective ULB’s building rules.

For those applying under the single-window system (for plots above 500 square metres and above 10 metres) for commercial and high-rise buildings and other constructions which require multiple NOCs, a common application can be filed through a web-based online system.

Accordingly, for availing the registration certificate under the instant registration and building permit order under the instant approval, it is not mandatory for the applicant to submit the building plan. Even if the applicant submits the building plan, the TS-bPASS issues only a registration certificate or a building permit as applicable.

The State government has also dispensed with the practice of issuing digitally signed building plans for applications filed under the instant registration and instant approval categories. The self-certification-based approval system was brought in as part of the measure aimed at Ease of Doing Business.

Further, for the instant registration and instant approval categories, the government will conduct a post verification to ensure the availed certificate or permissions are complying with the rules. In case of any misrepresentation or incomplete application, a revocation letter will be issued to the applicant.

