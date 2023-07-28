Silent protest march held in London over Manipur violence

By PTI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

PTI Photo

London: A UK-based Indian-origin women’s group organised a silent protest march here to register their protest against the violence in Manipur.

The Women of North East India Support Network (WNESN) organised a group of men and women in face masks to signify silence and carried placards outside the Indian High Commission here.

The group then marched towards Parliament Square to conclude their protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi opposite the House of Parliament complex on Wednesday evening.

“Together we marched in solidarity to share the pain and anguish of our two Kuki-Zo sisters of Manipur who were paraded naked and gang-raped,” WNESN said in a statement.

The group was formed in 2020 during the pandemic as a community-based women’s support network.

Their silent march came in the wake of a video from Manipur last week of two tribal women being paraded naked, which sparked shock and outrage.

A top government functionary said in New Delhi on Thursday that the CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on the two Manipuri women and that no effort will be spared to ensure stringent action against the accused in all heinous crimes in the state hit by ethnic violence.