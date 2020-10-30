Silent revolution in favour of BJP in Dubbak: Kishan Reddy

Stating that a vote for Congress would be nothing short of supporting TRS, Kishan Reddy urged the voters to elect the BJP candidate from Dubbak that would trigger the downfall of TRS government.

Siddipet: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday appealed to the election authorities to ensure that the Dubbak by-election is held in a fair and peaceful atmosphere without any influence of money and other factors.

“People will certainly elect the TRS candidate if there is sympathy for TRS among the public. And they will certainly defeat TRS if Dubbak people want to elect the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao,” Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking to the media here after participating in an election campaign in Dubbak constituency, the Union Minister said Congress had lost the moral right to even seek vote in Telangana since half of the 19 elected Congress MLAs in 2018 Assembly elections joined the TRS.

Stating that a vote for Congress would be nothing short of supporting TRS, Kishan Reddy urged the voters to elect the BJP candidate from Dubbak that would trigger the downfall of TRS government and also the end of the rule of two families, the Kalvakunta family and the Owaisi family.

Accusing the ruling TRS of misusing power to swing the electorate in their favour, Kishan Reddy said the ground reality was quite different Dubbak. “There is a perceptible anti-incumbency sentiment among the public. I have seen misuse of power in elections in the past, but have never seen it to such an extent that it is being done in Dubbak,” he said.

Alleging that the TRS leaders were carrying out a vicious campaign against BJP, he said Telangana was carved out with the sacrifices of over 1,200 people.

Claiming that Dubbak Assembly Constituency was given step-motherly treatment, the Union Minister said the constituency was totally ignored. On Raghunandan Rao’s candidature, he said the BJP candidate will attract the voters since he was always among the people. “There is a silent revolution in favour of BJP in Dubbak,” he said.

