Silent, vague symptoms make detection of Hepatitis a challenge: Doctors

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to create awareness and the theme this year is 'One life, one liver'

By IANS Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

New Delhi: While early diagnosis is key for better treatment outcomes for hepatitis patients, the often silent and vague symptoms makes detection a challenge, said doctors ahead of World Hepatitis Day on Friday.

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to create awareness and the theme this year is ‘One life, one liver’. Hepatitis is an inflammatory viral infection that primarily affects the liver with potential to lead to severe complications such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. It is classified into 5 main types — A, B, C, D and E with different modes of transmission, preventive measures, and treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, hepatitis B affects nearly 40 million individuals in India, while hepatitis C infection impacts between 6 to 12 million people. Speaking to IANS, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Consultant – Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Gurugram, highlighted the challenges of early hepatitis detection due to silent and vague symptoms. “Fatigue, mild fever, muscle pain, loss of appetite, nausea, dark urine, and abdominal discomfort are common signs that are often mistaken for flu. “To ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, blood tests to check liver enzymes, viral antibodies, and genetic components are conducted, followed by ultrasounds and liver biopsies to assess liver damage.

Hepatitis can manifest as either acute or chronic, and chronic cases can be effectively treated with a combination of injectable, oral, and antiviral medications,” he said. Hepatitis transmission majorly occurs through unsafe injection practices, contact with infected body fluids, drug use, and sexual contact. Early diagnosis of hepatitis can prevent serious damage to the liver.

Timely treatment can improve the quality of life by reducing fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and other symptoms resulting in overall well-being, the doctors said. “In case of Hepatitis B, which cannot be treated completely, early treatment can at least delay the progression of hepatitis and liver damage. Early diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis can not only benefit the patient but also alleviate the risk of other people getting infected,” Dr. Rajnish Monga, Chief of Gastroenterology, Paras Health, Gurugram, told IANS. “Special attention is required for hepatitis C, as it significantly impacts liver function and is prevalent worldwide, affecting over 12 million people in India primarily between the ages of 30 to 60 years,” said Dr. Naveen Kumar, Senior Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. Further, the health experts said that the prevalence of contaminated water sources and improper sanitation during monsoon also contributes to hepatitis transmission. “Heavy rains can lead to the mixing of sewage with drinking water supplies, facilitating the spread of hepatitis-causing viruses.

Raising awareness about the importance of vaccination and early detection is crucial for better control and management of this infectious disease, ultimately safeguarding public health and well-being,” said Dr Ankur Jain, Senior Consultant – Gastroenterology, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre. “During the monsoons, acute hepatitis A and hepatitis E are commonly observed and lead to an increased surge of acute viral hepatitis in the months between June and September,” Dr Ajay Bhalla, Director – Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS. Hepatitis E virus is notably considered a significant cause of epidemic hepatitis, particularly in areas with compromised sanitation and hygiene. Proper waste disposal, access to safe drinking water, and hygiene practices play pivotal roles in reducing the transmission of hepatitis-causing viruses.