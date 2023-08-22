Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver price on Tuesday climbed Rs 178 to Rs 71,840 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

By PTI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery gained Rs 178 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 71,840 per kg in 11,528 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.41 per cent higher at USD 23.76 per ounce in New York.