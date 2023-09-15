Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Friday jumped Rs 988 to Rs 71,970 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

By PTI Published Date - 04:20 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: Silver prices on Friday jumped Rs 988 to Rs 71,970 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 988 or 1.39 per cent to Rs 71,970 per kg in 18,030 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.37 per cent higher at USD 23.31 per ounce in New York.