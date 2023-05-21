Simhadri creates box office records with the re-release

Simhadri created box office records during its theatrical release. Now the film repeats the same mass mania with the re-release.

Hyderabad: Simhadri, an industry hit and one of the biggest hits of Jr.NTR’s career was re-released on May 20 on the occasion of Tarak’s birthday. Simhadri was the second collaboration between the duo Jr.NTR and SS Rajamouli and they rose to stardom in Tollywood.

Jr.NTR created mass euphoria at the box office with Simhadri during its theatrical release. Now the film repeats the same mass mania and box office tsunami with the re-release.

Simhadri collected 5.14 crores gross on day 1 across the world with its re-release. This is the highest day 1 collection for any re-released film so far. The film had run 1012 shows across the world on Tarak’s birthday.

Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi is next on this list with 4.15 crores day 1 gross. Simhadri will run for a few more days and it is expected that the film will slowly reach the 10 crore mark.

Tarak fans also celebrated the release of the first look of Devara along with the re-release of Simhadri at theatres.

