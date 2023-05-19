Jr NTR’s 30th movie titled ‘Devara’; first look released

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Source: Twitter/JrNTR

Hyderabad: NTR30 has been in the news for the last week since its Jr.NTR’s birthday tomorrow. Tarak fans are still excited for a special update from the team. Jr.NTR’s upcoming film is with the director Koratala Siva. This is the second collaboration between the duo after the blockbuster Janatha Garage.

The production of NTR30 was started last month and it is on a quick pace of completing back-to-back action schedules. Saif Ali Khan also joined the shoot as the antagonist in the film.

Today, the makers of NTR30 came up with a special official update for the film on the eve of Jr.NTR’s birthday. NTR30’s first look along with a powerful title was released today.

Jr.NTR looks very fierce in the first look poster of NTR30. He carries a sword in his hands, standing by the seashore where water and blood flow together, and there are numerous dead bodies alongside the rocks. NTR30 is titled Devara, and it is going to tell the wild stories of a fearless man who himself turned out to be the lord of fear.

This is the best-ever mass look of Jr.NTR. Thanks to director Koratala Siva for presenting the young tiger as the wild tiger.

NTR30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography. Many Hollywood technicians are working for the film in action, art, and VFX departments.

NTR30 is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024, in multiple languages in theatres worldwide.

– Kiran