Simultaneous raids on illicit liquor units in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 06:45 PM

Sircilla police distroying Gudumba (ID liquor) manufacturing units on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: District police carried out simultaneous raids on units engaged in illicitly distilling liquor across the district on Thursday. Besides destroying such units, cases were registered against 19 ID liquor manufacturers in 17 cases.

Forming special teams along with police officials and staff, cops carried out simultaneous raids in Sevalalthanda, Nookalamarri, Kistunayak Thanda, Bugga Rajeshwara Thanda, Rangampeta, Lingannapet Thanda, Samudralingapur thanda, Addaboru Thanda, Oddra Rudrangi and Nimmapalli.

Besides seizing 27 litres of ID liquor, 133 litres of jaggery juice was destroyed.