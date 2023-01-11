Singareni stall inaugurated at Numaish

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:48 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) general manager(coordination) and Singareni Seva Samiti vice president M Suresh on Wednesday inaugurated a stall set up for the sale of goods manufactured by the women self-employed units of Singareni region at the All India Industrial Exhibition being held at Nampally.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh stated that the SCCL has been providing self-employment training to unemployed youth for the past two decades through Singareni Seva Samithi. He said thousands of young women who have completed training have set up self-employment units such as tailoring, paper bag making, embroidery, household goods manufacturing and producing goods.

He said that for the past 15 years, a stall has been set up under the auspices of Singareni, giving an opportunity to these young women to sell their products in the industrial exhibition. Every year they have been doing business to a tune of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh during the exhibition, he said.

Women from self-employed units of Mandamarri, Illandu, Srirampur, Godavarikhani, Manuguru and other areas were displaying their products in the stall.