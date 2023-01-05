Singareni Thermal Power Station emerges No.1 in country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Singareni Thermal Power Station (STPS) managed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has been ranked number one in the list of top 25 thermal power plants in the country by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) with the highest PLF of 91.15 percent.

This is the second time in this financial year that the STPS has achieved this position, surpassing the PLFs of over 250 public and private thermal power plants in the country. In the list of 25 best plants published by CEA, no other public or private thermal plant from the two Telugu states found a place.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar expressed his happiness and congratulated the employees. He called upon the employees to continue the same trend and work with dedication in meeting the electricity needs of the State.