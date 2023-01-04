Singareni achieves record turnover of Rs 23,225 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has achieved an all-time record turnover of Rs.23,225 crore by the end of the current fiscal year’s third quarter ending in December.

In a statement here on Wednesday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the turnover was 23 percent higher than the turnover of Rs 18,956 crore for the same period during 2021-22. The annual turnover, meanwhile, in 2021-22, was Rs.26,619 crore. The turnover in the current fiscal year was likely to reach Rs.34,000 crore, he said.

Singareni achieved Rs.19,934 crore through coal sales and Rs.3,291 crore through electricity sales in the total turnover achieved by December 2022. In this way, 24 percent growth in coal sales and 15 percent growth in electricity sales was recorded last year, he said, adding that during the first nine months of this financial year, Singareni had produced 472 lakh tonnes of coal and the same amount of coal was transported. At the same rate, there was a possibility of producing and transporting around 700 lakh tonnes of coal by the end of this financial year.