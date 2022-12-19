Singareni to expedite coal production to meet annual target

Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: With just three months left to achieve the coal production target of 70 million tonnes for the current fiscal year, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman & managing director N Sridhar on Monday directed officials to expedite production to meet the deadline.

Sridhar, who held a special review meeting on the achievement of production targets with the company’s directors, advisors and general managers through video conference, said about 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal had to be produced and transported every day for the next 100 days to achieve the target. He said despite heavy rains affecting the coal production this year, the company was still managing to reach the target at a steady pace.

In the last 18 days, an average of 2.15 lakh tonnes of coal was produced and the same amount of coal was transported, and an overburden extraction of 15.4 lakh cubic meters was also removed in a record time. In relation to the overburden extraction of open cast mines, the contractors have been directed to ensure that it was extracted with the specified number of machines, and the area General Managers have been directed to take special initiatives to remove the overburden of at least 16 lakh cubic meters per day, he said, adding that there was a possibility to remove overburden of 17 lakh cubic meters in the coming days.

“If all the areas continue with the same trend and move forward with a precise plan to achieve the targets assigned to them, the production target of 70 million tons will be reached,” he said.

In the background of increasing demand for electricity, he directed to supply coal to thermal centres without interruption and to transport it without falling short of the prescribed scales.

Director (Operations, Personnel) S Chandrasekhar, Director (P&P, Finance,Kottagudem) Balaram, Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, GM(CPP) CH Narsimha Rao and other senior officers participated.