Miners oppose auction of coal blocks in Mancherial

They lamented that they would lose dependent jobs, statutory benefits and other allowances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Mancherial: Coal miners staged a dharna opposing the auction of coal blocks by the union government in front of undergrounds and opencast projects in different parts of the district on Friday.

In Mandamarri, the miners took out a rally in protest of the Centre’s move to auction the coal blocks. They criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for privatization of four coal blocks belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). They lamented that they would lose dependent jobs, statutory benefits and other allowances.

The agitating miners slammed the Centre for imposing income tax of 12 percent against an allowance given to employee work in underground mines. They regretted that the union government was showing a bias in extending dearness allowance. They stated the employees of Central agencies were getting 50 percent of DA on their basic salaries, but coal miners were paid 25 percent.

The miners demanded that the union government withdraw its move, terming that the decision would leave a debilitating effect on the employees of the coal major. They recalled that the miners had played a role in the Telangana movement. They said that the miners were known for achieving their legitimate rights through struggles.

Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS) Mandamarri division vice president Medipalli Sampath, his counterpart from Srirampur division Surender Reddy and many other leaders were present. Similar protests were witnessed in underground mines and opencast projects in Srirampur and Bellampalli Areas too.