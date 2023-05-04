Singareni to increase CHPs capacity to 133MT

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday directed officials to increase the loading capacity of CHPs from the current 109 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes

Hyderabad: In view of Singareni Company’s target of transporting 85 million tonnes of coal production in the next two years, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday directed officials to increase the loading capacity of Coal Handling Plants (CHPs) from the current 109 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes.

Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials of the company on coal production and CHPs, stated that since the company was planning to open new mines to achieve 75 million tonnes of coal production target in the current fiscal and 85 million tonnes of coal in the next two years, the coal transportation capacity of the existing CHPs should be increased to 133 million tonnes by 2025-26 accordingly the new CHPs.

Stating that the company has plans to increase the capacity of CHPs to at least 5 million tonnes this year, the CMD said a 2 million tonne capacity CHP at Uppal Siding, 1 million tonne capacity at GDK-5 open cast and a 2 million tonne capacity for transportation of Naini coal block in Odisha would be developed.

He further said the capacity of CHPs would be further increased to 23 million tonnes per annum by 2025-26 and for this the company was planning to set up a 10 million tonne capacity CHP at the newly commissioned VK-7 open cast mine, a 10 million tonne capacity at Naini mines and a 5 million tonne capacity at Ramagundam-2 area.

Singareni Corporation has decided to construct a railway siding and CHP near Mandamarri at a cost of Rs.130 crore by next July, Sridhar said.

