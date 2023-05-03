Singareni records growth in coal production, transportation during April

SCCL has recorded a growth of 5.7 percent in transportation of coal, 4.7 percent growth in coal production and 12.6 percent growth in overburden removal during April

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has recorded a growth of 5.7 percent in transportation of coal, 4.7 percent growth in coal production and 12.6 percent growth in overburden removal during April compared to last year during the same period.

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials, informed that the company had transported 60 lakh tonnes of coal with 108 percent growth, coal production stood at 55.7 lakh tonnes with 4.7 growth and 422 lakh cubic meters of overburden were removed with 102 per cent, exceeding the target of 410 lakh cubic meters of overburden removal during April.

He directed the officials to take steps to increase the coal production during the month to 67.58 lakh tonnes. At least 2.20 lakh tonnes of coal production has to be taken up on a daily basis to achieve the target, he said, adding that there was a need to transport 2.26 lakh tonnes of coal every day to achieve the target of 70 lakh tonnes of coal transportation.

He also asked the officials to remove 15.5 cubic metres of overburden every day to reach the target of 48.05 million cubic meters during the month. Director (Finance) N Balaram and other senior officials were present.