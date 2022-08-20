Singareni worker shot dead in Godavarikhani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 AM, Sat - 20 August 22

Peddapalli: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) worker, Korakoppula Rajender (35) was shot dead by unknown persons in Ganganagar of Godavarikhani on Saturday early morning.

According to police, two unknown persons wearing helmets entered the residence of Rajender and shot him with a country made pistol. He died on the spot.

The assailants arrived at the spot on two bikes around 2 am and entered the house when the deceased’s wife Ravali went into the washroom. They opened two rounds of fire on his temple while he was sleeping on the bed.

They fled from the spot after confirming the death of Rajender. The deceased is working as General Masdoor in RK-7 coal mine in Srirampur area of Mancherial district.

Godavarikhani ACP Giriprasad, CIs Ramesh Babu and Rajkumar visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

Police formed two special teams to investigate the case.