Singer LV Gangadhara Sastry to receive honorary doctorate

Gangadhara Sastry who founded the Bhagavad Gita Foundation 17 years ago, said it was a privilege to be receiving an honour from a university named after the sage Panini Maharshi.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Noted singer, preacher, propagator of the Bhagavad Gita, LV Gangadhara Sastry is all set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Madhya Pradesh-based Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University.

“For his efforts to spread the glory of Indian tradition, compose 700 shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita in a musical form along with the Telugu translation, recording it with high-end technology and dedicating his life to spread the essence of the text, the university has decided to honour him with a doctorate,” said the university’s Vice-Chancellor Acharya CG Vijay Kumar.

Gangadhara Sastry who founded the Bhagavad Gita Foundation 17 years ago, said it was a privilege to be receiving an honour from a university named after the sage Panini Maharshi.

“The Bhagavad Gita Foundation, a non-profit and spiritual organisation, is my attempt to bring about an ideal society and take the Bhagavad Gita across the world. Through this forum, I help the orphans, needy, specially-abled children, take care of the welfare of cows, educate people about yoga, vedas, ayurveda, tradition and environmental conservation,” Sastry said.