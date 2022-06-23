Single use plastic banned in Karimnagar from July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Karimnagar: Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar has decided to ban single use plastic in its limits from July 1. MCK authorities have taken this decision according to the state government rule 2021. Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath conducted a meeting with wholesale and retail traders to educate them about the ban of single use plastic and the steps to be taken to implement the government instructions perfectly at the corporation office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner informed that manufacturing, stocking, sale and use of single use plastic would be banned in corporation limits from July 1 and sought cooperation from trades and public to implement the government orders without any fail. Besides conducting awareness programmes to educate the people about plastic ban, enforcement activity would also be taken up with special teams. Informing to form special task force teams to implement instructions perfectly, he said that a special drive would be carried out to monitor the implementation of orders.

Action would be taken against the traders by following government guidelines if anybody was found using single use plastic by violating norms. He sought cooperation from traders and people to make Karimnagar as a plastic free town, he said. Deputy commissioner Trayambakeshwar, sanitation supervisor Rajamanohar, environment officer Swamy and others were present.