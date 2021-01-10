Hyderabad cricketer Mohammed Siraj abused again, fans evicted

Siraj and Bumrah had complained of the racial abuse from the crowd on Saturday and on Sunday, the Hyderabad fast bowler was again a victim. This time when he charged to field at fine leg boundary

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day of the third cricket Test between Indian and Australia, the Indian players, particularly Hyderabad fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, had to face racial abuses from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Siraj and Bumrah had complained of the racial abuse from the crowd on Saturday and on Sunday, the Hyderabad fast bowler was again a victim. This time when he charged to field at fine leg boundary, he was abused by a section of the crowd

Siraj immediately complained to the umpires and play was stopped for more than eight minutes. The umpires, with the help of the security guard, evicted six people from their seats.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association condemned the incident. Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour,” said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security. “If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman immediately tweeted and said it is a very unfortunate incident. “Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere,’’ he said.

