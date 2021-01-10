No place for this rubbish: VVS Laxman slams SCG crowd racial abuse

At least six members of the SCG crowd were removed from the stands on Sunday after Mohammed Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief while as the umpires

Sydney: Former cricketer VVS Laxman has slammed crowd racism after concerns were once again raised by the Indian team in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At least six members of the SCG crowd were removed from the stands on Sunday after Mohammed Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief while as the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed the spectators concerned.

“Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful then please don’t come and spoil the atmosphere,” Laxman said in a tweet.

The incident happened before the start of the 86th over in Australia’s second innings on Sunday when Siraj, fielding on the boundary line, went to skipper Ajinkya Rahane and raised the issue that some fans were passing abusive comments directed at him.

Rahane then walked up to the square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. While players huddled in the centre, security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.

The incident follows alleged racial abuse of Indian players by a small section of the SCG crowd on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity, has said that strict action would be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.