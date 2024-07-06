Sircilla Collector assures to take weavers’ problems to Govt

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha assured to take the issues discussed in the meeting to the notice of the State government and take steps to solve the issues.

Published Date - 6 July 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha conducting meeting with leaders of weavers associations in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Saturday assured to take the problems of the weavers to the notice of the State government and take steps to solve the issues faced by the Sircilla textile industry.

Participating in a meeting organised by the Handlooms and Textiles department with powerloom unit owners, master weavers and workers to discuss the problems of the powerloom sector in Sircilla here, the Collector discussed the problems prevailing in the textile industry, employment to workers and future course of action. Interacting with them, he took opinion from representatives of cotton, polyester, sizing workers’ associations.

Presenting the woes of the weaving community before the administration, the representatives wanted the government to supply subsidized power to powerloom units, waive off old arrears, release pending Bathukamma saree bills, set up a common facilitation centre, establish cloth processing units, give training to youth on modern technology, sanction modern powerlooms on subsidy, establish yarn banks, waive off power arrears and give fresh orders for cloth production.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector assured to take the issues discussed in the meeting to the notice of the State government and take steps to solve the issues. He said he would announce the future course of plan by conducting another meeting. All necessary measures would be taken to ensure that the industry continued to function as usual, he said.

Handlooms and Textiles Regional Deputy Director Raghava Rao and others were present.