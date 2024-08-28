| Sircilla Nitya Annadana Satram To Come Up In Vemulawada

Sircilla: ‘Nitya Annadana Satram’ to come up in Vemulawada

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed to establish a ‘Nitya Annadana Satram’ in Vemulawada temple on the line of the Tirumala Tirupathi temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:00 PM

File photo of Vemulawada Temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar informed to establish a ‘Nitya Annadana Satram’ in Vemulawada temple on the line of the Tirumala Tirupathi temple.

Prabhakar along with government whip and local MLA Adi Srinivas had a darshan of Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy and performed special pujas in the shrine on Wednesday.

He said measures were being taken to provide fast darshan as well as providing more facilities to devotees. Development of the shrine would be done according to the guidelines of Sringeri Peetham, priests and devotees. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, temple EO Vinod Reddy and others were present.