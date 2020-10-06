Sircilla officials told to make arrangements for cotton procurement

District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar discussed about arrangements to be made for smooth procurement of crop with committee members and ginning mill owners.

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Tuesday instructed officials to make adequate arrangements at cotton purchasing centres by coordinating with Cotton Corporation of India.

Collector participated in the district level cotton purchasing committee meeting held in Podupu bhavan at Sircilla on Tuesday. He discussed about arrangements to be made for smooth procurement of crop with committee members and ginning mill owners.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar said arrangements to procure cotton (2020-21 kharif seasons) would be completed by the last week of this month. Informing that procurement would be done through CCI, he said there should not be any difficulties in procurement process.

He advised the farmers to get tokens well in advance by contacting marketing officials and bring their produce to center based on a particular date allocated to them.

According to agriculture officials crop booking portal, 57,196 cotton farmers sowed crop in 98,695 acres in the district. 78,956 metric tonnes of crop is expected.

Instructing the officials to procure crop from farmers by providing minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government, he wanted the officials to make payment to farmers by selling the crop in coordination with CCI.

He advised farmers not to approach middlemen and wanted the members of Rythu Bandhu Coordination Committees to assist farmers by giving advises.

Advising officials to make arrangements to avert fire accidents, he instructed to arrange required vehicles to transport cotton to ginning mills by coordinating with transport department officials.

Farmers should bring the crop to purchasing centers only completely dried cotton and should not sprinkle water to get more weight. Thus the moisture continent in the crop would be enhanced. There was a possibility to reject crop at purchasing center by officials.

He asked marking department officials, members of rythu coordination committees and agriculture extension officials to work in coordination and complete procurement process in a peaceful manner.

Additional Collector R Anjaiah and others participated in the meeting.

