Sircilla: Panchayat secretary attempts suicide alleging harassment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 09:29 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A village secretary attempted to end his life in the Ellanthakunta MPDO office on Saturday, allegedly due to harassment by a higher officer.

Lambada Srinivas, the panchayat secretary in Kistaraopalli of Ellanthakunta mandal, had wrote tests and secured nine government jobs. He applied for a no objection certificate (NOC) to join one of the jobs. Following this, MPDO Sheshikala deployed Mandal Panchayat Officer Abdul Waheed to check records. On Friday, Waheed visited the village panchayat office to check records. Not satisfied with records, he asked Srinivas to complete records immediately if he wanted the NOC.

He also allegedly abused Srinivas citing his caste and also ridiculed his work at the MPDO. Waheed is said to have also alleged that Srinivas got the multiple jobs by getting another person to write the recruitment tests. Unable to tolerate the harassment, Srinivas said he had decided to end his life by consuming a pesticide. However, office staff there shifted him to a private hospital in Yellareddypet, where he is currently undergoing treatment.Police have registered a case and are investigating.