“Situation in Manipur serious”: Kharge ahead of Oppn delegation meeting with President Murmu

Opposition Insists on detailed discussion on strife-torn state under Rule 267.

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Wed - 2 August 23

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the situation in the violence-hit state of Manipur is serious and that President Draupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal community will understand it.

Senior Opposition leaders from the INDIA alliance accompanied by the 21 MPs who recently visited Manipur are scheduled to meet the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan today at and hand over a memorandum to her of the situation in the northeastern state.

“Today we will meet madam President (Droupadi Murmu) at 11.30 am and will bring to the notice of the President the situation in Manipur and our experiences from the visit to the state,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief said that floor leaders and the 21-member delegation of Opposition MPs, who went to Manipur on a two-day visit, will meet President Murmu and hand in a memorandum to her. The meeting will take place in the backdrop of the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation, as well as a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of Parliament.

Earlier, ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi had condemned a purported video that had gone viral on social media showing two women being stripped and paraded naked, saying all the perpetrators behind the incident will be identified and brought to book.

The Opposition has been insisting on a detailed discussion on the strife-torn state under Rule 267.