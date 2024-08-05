| Six Arrested For Gambling In Mancherial Five More Absconding

Six arrested for gambling in Mancherial; five more absconding

In a statement, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M. Srinivasulu announced that Sunkari Shankar, Polaveni Chandraiah, Thuti Ramesh, Kurma Shiva, Krimindla Srinu, and Nara Rajasekhar, all from Gadderagadi, were arrested while committing an offense in the forests following a tip-off. Gurram Raj Kumar, Kurma Sandeep, Thuti Buchanna, Gurram Vinod, and Gurram Rakesh are still at large.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:22 PM

Mancherial: Six persons were apprehended by a task force team on the charges of indulging in banned gambling at Gadderagadi in Kyathanpalli on Monday. Liquid cash Rs 21,450 and six mobile phones were seized from their possession. Five more accused persons were absconding.

In a statement, Ramagudam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu, said that Sunkari Shankar, Polaveni Chandraiah, Thuti Ramesh, Kurma Shiva, Krimindla Srinu and Nara Rajasehkhar, all from Gadderagadi were arrested when they were involved in the offence in the forests, following tip.

Gurram Raj Kumar, Kurma Sandeep, Thuti Buchanna, Gurram Vinod and Gurram Rakesh were still at large.

The six accused persons were handed over to Ramakrishnapur police for further action.

Task force Inspector Raj Kumar, Sub-Inspector Upender and constable Lachanna took part in the operation.