Six bar and restaurant managers held in Warangal tri-cities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Warangal/Hanamkonda: On receiving credible information about violation of excise rules, the Task force team raided several ‘bar and restaurants’ in Warangal, and apprehended six managers and one worker here on Wednesday.

The police have also seized several liquor bottles and cash. After completion of interrogation, the apprehended persons and seized property have been handed over to concerned police stations for further action.

The arrested include the managers of Tirumala Bar, Sapthagiri Bar, Thulasi Bar, Indrakiladri Bar, Balaji Bar and Sarasa Bar, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad in a press note.

