Six held for smuggling ganja in Asifabad

30 August 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Six persons were arrested by sleuths of a task force team on the charges of smuggling banned ganja in Easgaon village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Friday. Ganja worth Rs 5,000 was seized from them.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said that Raj Kumar Sarkar, Boshamla Bheemesh, MD Atheeq, Kamre Kartheek, Md Arif Hussain and Shaik Thanveer, all belonging to different parts of Kaghaznagar mandal were apprehended when they were packing the contraband substance into sachets at Raj Kumar’s house, following a tip-off.

The five confessed to procuring the ganja from Maharashtra and to targeting students. They were handed over to Easgaon police for further action.