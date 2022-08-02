Six inter-district burglars arrested in Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police have arrested six inter-district burglars who have been committing serial thefts in Bhadrachalam town and other places in the district.

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohit Raju in a statement on Tuesday informed that in the wake of a series of thefts for the past sometime in the district the police launched an investigation and got a tip off that those involved in the thefts were going to Kothagudem to sell the stolen goods.

Following the information vehicle checks were conducted at at Bhadrachalam forest check post on Monday and caught the burglars; Kodi Shekar and Shaik Daruk Baba of Bhadrachalam, Pujari Surya Prakash of Dummugudem, Vasam Manohar of Buttaigudem, Soyam Naveen of Tummalgudem and Vankudoth Sai Kumar of Sarapaka.

About 100 grams of gold, 630 grams of silver, a TVS motorcycle and an Apple iPhone were seized from them. The accused have committed 11 thefts in Bhadrachalam, Burgampad and Paloncha police stations limits.

A case was registered against the accused and were remanded. The ASP congratulated head constables Surya Rao and Shankar, constables Laxman, Shankar, Home Guard Odelu, Bhadrachalam town police personnel, fingerprint and IT core wing for nabbing the burglars.