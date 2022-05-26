Six killed in separate accidents in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: Six persons were killed in separate accidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday. In a road accident at Gokinapally in Mudigonda mandal in Khammam district three persons, including a minor, were killed on the spot and two others were injured. The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus of Khammam depot going from Kodad to Khammam hit an auto rickshaw in which the deceased were travelling.

The deceased, T Bharatamma (55) and her grandson Harshavardhan (9) belong to Sadasivapuram of Nelakondapally mandal. Another one Ch Ramesh (35), a software engineer, belongs to Kothakamalapuram of Singareni mandal. The injured were being treated at District Hospital in Khammam. Khammam Rural ACP Baswa Reddy and CI Srinivas Rao visited the spot.

In Kothagudem district, a junior lineman N Ravi (38) of Gandhampalli in Mahabubabad district was electrocuted when he was engaged in repair work on an electric police near Bhadradri Temple. At Apparaopet in Dammapet mandal a Chhattisgarh woman Dasmi (22) succumbed to injuries she suffered after falling on a conveyor belt at a palm oil factory. She died undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Khammam.

At PV Colony at Manugur an SCCL employee Varun Tej (32) hanged himself at his residence. The reasons for his extreme step were not known, police said.

