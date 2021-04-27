Six people die of Covid-19 at MGM Hospital in Warangal

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:02 pm

Warangal Urban: Six persons died of covid-19 at MGM Hospital here on Tuesday, informed the hospital superintendent, Dr. Nagarjuna Reddy.

Briefing the media about the covid situation, he said there were 286 covid positive patients undergoing treatment at the hospital. There would be the availability of another 200 beds for covid patients from Wednesday onwards, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .